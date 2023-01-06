Spirits lifted at North Bay Hospice thanks to local musicians

While most people are down to their last few days and weeks while staying at the hospice in North Bay, officials with Nipissing Serenity Hospice told CTV News live music lifts the spirits of many residents.

"For us the hospice is a place for people to come out and live there last days and for many people that means music and music means comfort," said Gil Pharand., the hospice’s executive director.

"When people can they sit around and enjoy it and it really is a great part of the hospice environment."

On Friday, local musician Gary Davison played for hospice residents.

While local bars and weddings are more of the atmosphere he's used to, he said playing at the hospice is special.

"Some of them walking around, with smiles on there faces and for some it's different," he said.

"But, when I look over and someone is asleep and I can see their finger tapping you know you're getting through, music is the universal language and it's everywhere."

Davison said it is also a time to make connections with patients and their families.

"It was about the second time I played here, a lady came to me gave me a big hug with a tear in her eye and said to me that's the first time I've seen my mom smile in a month and I had the same tears."