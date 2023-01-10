Spitfires acquire Team Canada captain Shane Wright from Frontenacs

The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Team Canada captain Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs.

The Spits got Wright and a conditional 14th round pick in 2025 belonging to Kingston in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and picks, OTT 2nd in 2023, SOO 3rd in 2023, NIA 4th in 2024, NIA 6th in 2024, NIA 4th in 2025 and conditional picks, HAM 5th in 2024* and ER 6th in 2025*.

Wright is from Burlington, Ont., and was drafted to the Frontenacs with exceptional player status 1st overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Wright was drafted to the NHL’s newest franchise in the Seattle Kraken 4th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Wright played in 58 games as a 15-year-old rookie, he scored 39 goals and tallied 27 assists for 66 points. Wright followed that up during the 2021-22 season with 32 goals and 62 assists for 94 points een routeto being drafted 4th overall by the Seattle Kraken.

Since being drafted by the Kraken, Wright has played in eight NHL games and has recorded one goal and one assist. During this time, Wright was also put on a conditioning loan to their AHL affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds where he played in five games and scored four goals.

On an international level, Wright has played for Team Canada at the under-17 World Hockey Championship tournament recording seven points (four goals and three assists) in five games. Wright captained Team Canada to Gold at the 2021 IIHF World U-18 Championships.

Most recently, Wright was loaned by the Seattle Kraken to Team Canada in advance of the 2023 World Junior Championships in Moncton and Halifax. During the tournament, Wright recorded four goals and three assists in seven games, winning a gold medal with the team.