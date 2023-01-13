Spitfires fanbase ablaze as team welcomes Shane Wright

Thursday night marked the first time NHL Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright suited up for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires — fresh off leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors.

Heading into the WFCU centre, fans said they couldn’t wait to see him in a Spits jersey with their own eyes.

“I was so excited when we got him, I screamed my head off,” said long-time fan Chantelle Herbert.

Herbert was waiting outside the rink doors early, one of many hoping to get into the stands early and see Wright taking part in warmups.

Also waiting was Maksim Mikhailovski, who said he bought a permanent marker for the occasion in case Wright can sign his hat.

“I was like, there’s no way they’re going to get him,” the young fan said.

Another young fan, Isaiah Fraser came with a homemade sign on a crisp sheet of bristol board, hoping to entice Wright into swapping for a souvenir.

Adorned with a mini stick signed by Fraser, it reads “I’ll trade you my autographed stick for yours. The price is ‘Wright.’ ”

“I’m a really big fan and I was watching the World Juniors,” said Fraser.

In his Spitfires debut Thursday night, Wrights scored the last goal of the game on an empty net in Windsor’s 7-4 win. He also banked an assist in the first period.