Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston scores in NHL debut
A Windsor Spitfires forward made a splash in his NHL debut.
Wyatt Johnston became the youngest player in Dallas Stars history to score a goal in his first NHL game, according to a tweet from the Stars.
Johnston was Dallas’ first round pick, 23rd overall, in the 2021 NHL draft and scored 46 goals and posted 124 points, while leading the Windsor Spitfires to the OHL final last season.
The Stars have nine games to decide whether to keep the budding star or to return him to the Spitfires for one more year of seasoning.
Mason Marchment scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves as Dallas beat Nashville 4-1 on Thursday.
