Spitfires Game 7 viewing party planned for City Hall Square

City Hall Square is hosting a viewing party for Windsor Spitfire fans to watch Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series.

The event is being put on by Element Entertainment at 350 City Hall Square on Wednesday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and game time is 7 p.m. against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The hockey game is being shown on a large LED screen. Organizers are also giving out free popcorn and free water.

"We're here to support our team and support our Spitfires family and make this the most exciting event we can for them,” Renaldo Agostino, president of Element Entertainment tells AM800.

The winner of the game advances to the Memorial Cup.