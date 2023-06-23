Spitfires head coach named assistant coach for Calgary Flames

Windsor Spitfires head coach Marc Savard is going to the NHL.

Savard was announced as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames on Friday.

He has been the Spitfires head coach for the past two seasons.

Savard updated his Twitter profile photo picture Flames logo on Thursday night.

Savard played over 800 NHL games over the course of 13 seasons including 221 games as a member of the Flames from 1999-2003. After being drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth-round of the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, Savard scored 207 goals and added 499 assists for 706 points with the New York Rangers, Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and the Boston Bruins where he ended his career in 2011 as a member of the Stanley Cup champions.

Savard started his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach in 2019-20 and improved the Blues powerplay to 3rd overall in the NHL with an efficiency of 24.3 per cent. He took over as head coach with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL for the last two seasons accumulating 88 wins (.695 winning percentage) and making the OHL Finals in 2022. Both years the Spitfires power play improved under Savard and was ranked 3rd (26.1%) and 2nd (25.9%) respectively.

“I know how competitive Marc is from when we played together over three seasons here in Calgary,” said Conroy. “Savy has a great offensive mind which will help boost our power-play and help drive our offensive game. He’s style was very well known as a player, and he sees the game the same way as a coach.”

The Flames say their coaching staff is now complete with Ryan Huska at the helm, Dan Lambert, Savard and Cail MacLean as assistant coaches, goalie coach Jason LaBarbera and video coach Jamie Pringle.