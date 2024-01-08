Spitfires trade defenceman and goalie for draft picks
The Windsor Spitfires have traded defenceman Roberto Mancini to the Flint Firebirds.
In exchange, the Spits will get a second round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in 2027.
Mancini, a native of Vaughan, Ont., was drafted by the Saginaw Spirit and made his way to the Spitfires via trade.
The defenceman, born in 2003, appeared in 19 regular season games over the last two months with the club and collected three assists.
The Spitfires have also traded goalie Ian Michelone to the Ottawa 67s in exchange for a 12th round pick in 2026.
Michelone, a native of Ottawa, was drafted by the Flint Firebirds and made his way to the Spitfires via trade. The 2004 born goaltender appeared in 19 regular season games over two seasons with the club and had a 6-8-2-1 record with a save percentage of .867 and GAA of 4.50.
