Spits edged out of win at home

Michael Misa scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left in the third period and the Saginaw Spirit narrowly edged the Windsor Spitfires 6-5.

Ethan Hay, with two goals and one assist, Hunter Haight, Dean Loukus, with one goal and three assists, and Valentin Zhugin provided the rest of the offence for Saginaw (9-7-0-1).

Cole Davis scored twice, with Liam Greentree, Alex Christopoulos and Josef Eichler adding the others for Windsor (4-13-1)