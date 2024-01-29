Spits fall to Saginaw in Michigan

Sebastien Gervais scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-2.

Jorian Donovan, Michael Misa and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (32-12-0-1), who outshot the visitors 45-28.

Cole Davis and Carson Woodall scored for the Spitfires (14-27-3-1).