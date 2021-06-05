Splash pad in Waterloo Park officially opens on hot day

On a day with temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius, a new splash pad in Waterloo Park officially opened.

Many families were out at the new location on Father David Bauer Drive throughout Saturday.

“There’s very few opportunities for parents and their kids to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and exercise,” one resident said.

City of Waterloo officials are reminding people to still practice physical distancing and limit time in the splash pad to 20 minutes if it’s too full.

“Especially during COVID-19 times, this is amazing that we’re able to do this now,” another resident said.

The opening of the splash pad comes as the final stage of a major transformation at Waterloo Park is set to begin.