Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summer

Splash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.

The park has expanded and will be 250 per cent larger than in 2021, officials said in a news release Sunday.

"Our new park offers a multi-level course system with challenges and obstacles for all skill levels ranging from easy and relaxed to extreme and challenging," the release said.

"Suitable for ages 5 and up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy."

The park will be hosting four 90-minute sessions throughout the day. Sessions will start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive an hour before their booking to sign in and complete waivers.

Passes will be available for $25 (tax included) per person per session and include full access to the inflatable park.

"As a result of the popularity of the park last summer and the limited capacity of the park, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival in order to guarantee entry," the release said.

Passes are available for purchase via the Splash N Go Adventure Parks website effective immediately.

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd. offers inflatable splash parks across Ontario throughout the summer months. It has multiple courses ranging from easy and relaxed to extreme and challenging.