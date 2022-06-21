Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July

An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.

The water park will be located behind Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

The park will be operated by Splash N Go Adventure Parks, which has signed a three-year agreement with the city.

The announcement comes after another potential operator, Moonlight Water Sports, said last month that they had been denied permission by the city to operate at Bell Park.

In a statement, the city said there were "legal, financial and insurance requirements that ensure the protection of residents and of the municipality.

"Moonlight Watersports was unable to satisfy critical requirements for the operation of an inflatable waterpark at Bell Park."

But on Tuesday, Greater Sudbury said Splash N Go had "met all necessary requirements to fulfill a three-year contract."

"Splash N Go has previous experience in operating inflatable waterparks and is planning to operate inflatable waterparks in Timmins, Gore Bay and Sherkston Shores this year," the city said in a news release.

Splash N Go features a series of obstacles and varying challenge levels on an inflatable, floating course and is suitable for all ages.

It will be open at Bell Park until the end of August. To purchase passes or for more information on the water park, click here.