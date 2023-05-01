Spongy moth pesticide sprays planned for communities across Vancouver Island

The B.C. government is planning to conduct aerial spray treatments to curb the spread of invasive spongy moths in several communities on Vancouver Island.

The aerial pesticide sprays will occur in Victoria, Courtenay, Port Alberni and Campbell River between mid-May and mid-June.

The province will use a pesticide called Foray 48B, which has been used for similar purposes in the country for decades.

"It poses a very low risk to humans, which can be further reduced by staying indoors during the spray, and does not harm mammals, birds, fish, plants, reptiles, amphibians or bees," said the province in a release Monday.

"It affects only moth and butterfly caterpillars after they have ingested it, and the spray timing targets the emergence of spongy moth caterpillars."

The active ingredient on Foray 48B is Bacillus thuringiensis var kurstaki (BtK), which the province says naturally present in soil across B.C.

The province plans to conduct three applications of Foray 48B in each of the four Vancouver Island communities between May and June.

The treatments will occur seven to 10 days apart, depending on weather conditions. Each treatment could take up two days, and will take place during early morning hours, generally between dawn and 7:30 a.m.

Maps of the specific treatment zones can be found on the ministry of forests website.