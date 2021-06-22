Spontaneous combustion of chemicals to blame for Saskatoon parkade fire

A parkade fire that caused $25,000 in damage was caused by the spontaneous combustion of improperly stored chemicals in a storage closet, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at an apartment building on Pawlychenko Lane.

The fire was brought under control at 3:29 a.m.

Firefighters began ventilating the building to reduce smoke and carbon monoxide.

Tenants were allowed to return to their suites at 5 a.m. once the smoke was cleared and carbon monoxide levels brought back down.

Hazmat technicians secured the chemicals and are removing them from the building.

No one was hurt.