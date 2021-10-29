Spooky night market kicks off weekend of Halloween events in downtown Kitchener

A Halloween night marked kicked of in downtown Kitchener on Friday evening.

Many small business owners were set up on Gaukel Street, sharing spooky crafts, crystals, art and other goods at the Spells and Stardust Bazaar.

Despite Friday night's rain, many shoppers got creative to stay dry while supporting local businesses ahead of the Halloween weekend.

Among them were Daniel Kroeker, who dressed up as a ghost to get into the festive spirit.

"It's also acting as a poncho right now but it felt like a classic Halloween, so it felt like I needed a classic costume," he said.

"Everyone is being very positive considering that it's pouring," said Alysha Campbell, owner of Rubble Jewellery.

The market marked the first of a series of Halloween events taking place in downtown Kitchener this weekend.