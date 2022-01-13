Sporting world honours North Bay sports legend, Maple Leafs baseball team owner Jack Dominico

Jack Dominico, a North Bay native who owned the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball club, died this week at age 82.

Dominico is a member of the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame, among many other honours he received over several decades. He passed away Tuesday.

The Leafs, part of the Intercounty Baseball League, were owned by Jack and his wife Lynne for the first 40 years of its existence, the IBL said in a post following Dominico's death. The 2021 season was his 53rd as team owner.

"Passion, longevity and competitiveness are just a few of the attributes that made up Jack Dominico," the post said.

"Jack was passionate in his support of youth baseball and the community surrounding Christie Pits. He has held numerous weekend baseball clinics for those involved in the Toronto Playgrounds House League Baseball program, where young players can learn skills from talented players on his Toronto Maple Leafs team."

The IBL named its championship the Jack and Lynne Dominico Trophy, which the Leafs have won eight times, the first in 1972.

"During their 2002 championship season, the Leafs were undefeated at home, a league first," the IBL said.

Dominico was inducted into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. The hall said he came from a well-known North Bay family and played minor ball and hockey in the city before leaving town to pursue a career in journalism.

IBL Mourns the Loss of Toronto Maple Leafs Owner, Jack Dominico



The Intercounty Baseball League is saddened to announce the passing of Toronto Maple Leafs Owner and IBL icon, Jack Dominico, yesterday at the age of 82.



More ➡️ https://t.co/VoAaOCbMcf



�� @TheTorontoSun pic.twitter.com/51o4lnf0PB

He worked in Sault Ste Marie, Gravenhurst and Etobicoke before starting his own marketing firm in Toronto in 1969 and acquired the Ontario Hockey League as a key client.

Dominico bought the Leafs in 1969 and under his ownership, the team won numerous championships while playing their home games (with no admission charge) at Christie Pits in Etobicoke.

"The lineup over the years has included some former Blue Jays and North Bay’s Damon Topolie caught for the club for a number of seasons and later became coach," the North Bay hall said.

Dominico was inducted into the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 along with Frank Orr, Red Kelly and Frank Selke Jr.

In 2010 the main diamond at Christie Pits was named in honour of Jack and his late wife Lynne who worked with him, with the team and at the ballpark every step of the way.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced.

Today we spotlight our 2021 Prentice Family Legacy Award winner, Jack Dominico. He has owned the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball club of the Inter-country Major League with his late wife Lynne for 59 years.



During their 2002 championship season, the Leafs were undefeated at home. pic.twitter.com/tI2nF5guTz

Jack Dominico Passes Away at 82.



Statement From the Team: https://t.co/QR2LwhDB2E pic.twitter.com/W46VoBRDej

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and the @IBLMapleLeafs family on the passing of owner Jack Dominico pic.twitter.com/zpR3UJgey0