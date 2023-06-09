Sports car seized on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge

A white sports car was seized by police after they say they caught it racing on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge.

OPP posted an image of the car around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They add that it was spotted racing a Black Audi in the eastbound lanes near Townline Road.

Police are still looking for the Audi driver and are asking any witnesses of the race to contact them.

There is no word yet on if charges will be laid.