Sports cars in Elmvale get filled with donations to support food bank
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Sports cars were packed with food to help those facing food insecurity in Elmvale.
Two Lamborghini's were parked outside the Foodland Saturday as part of the Fill a Lambo fundraiser.
One of the owners of the cars partnered with the grocery store owner to encourage food donations.
"It's nice the kids can come out, they can sit in the cars, they can check them out," says Frank Bates, event volunteer. "Usually, the parents bring a donation that we take to the food bank after," he says.
Last year, the initiative raised over $2,100 in food. Organizers plan on having the event next year.
