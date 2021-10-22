Sports field with high lead levels at Winnipeg school now safe for use
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A sports field at a Winnipeg school is now safe for students to play on after it was closed off due to high levels of lead.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that back in 2018 a study revealed that the soil on the Weston School field contained lead concentration levels above the recommended guidelines set out by the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment.
The study dated back to 2007. However, the NDP government of the day never released the findings.
Now, the Winnipeg School Division says a massive remediation project has taken place, involving the removal and replacement of the soil.
- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.
-
-
Ceremony at Chestermere poppy crosswalk to go ahead SundayA ceremony paying tribute to Canada's veterans ahead of Remembrance Day will go ahead on Sunday in Chestermere.
-
Ottawa approves federal assistance to Sask. as COVID-19 ICU demands increaseThe federal minister of public safety says Ottawa has approved Saskatchewan’s request for federal assistance as demands on the health-care system grow.
-
Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon FridayA child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Friday.
-
Unvaccinated pregnant woman from northern B.C. clings to life in COVID-19 ICUA man from northern B.C. is speaking out to urge vaccination against COVID-19 as his pregnant wife clings to life in a hospital ICU some 1,200 kilometres from home.
-
Staffing concerns could be a grinch for struggling businesses in upcoming holiday seasonSome struggling businesses are hopeful the upcoming holiday season may help them out, but there are concerns staffing shortages could be a grinch in some sectors.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect in west end sexual assaultToronto police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in the city’s west end on Thursday.
-
Experts weigh in on investigation into handling of Sean Chu sex assault allegationThe head of a non-profit agency supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse says if the sex assault allegation made in 1997 against Calgary Coun. Sean Chu were investigated today, the outcome might be different.
-
Grain elevator in Niverville demolished following weather delaysThe grain elevator in Niverville has been demolished after weather delays pushed back the demolition.