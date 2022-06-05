Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications

Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children ages 4-18 can apply to Sports for Kids Timmins for a voucher to help cover the costs associated with a sport they want to play.

“The children need the sports," Landers said.

"I mean (during) COVID, the fact they weren’t doing an activity, they were screening all the time, they were locked up in their homes ... socialization-wise for some, they need the sport, they need the ability to be active in another way and have something for enjoyment also to keep them healthy."

The organization has dozens of sponsors, which enables it to give out around $35,000 a year, or around $350 per child.

Dance is a popular option, and the owner of a local dance studio said she is proud to partner with Sports for Kids Timmins.

“It truly is a pleasure to see them grow," said Melissa Kelly, owner of Melissa Kelly Dance Academy.

"You know the first class they come in all shy, and towards the end you can really see what dance does to all children and sports in general, not just dance.”

The Sports for Kids office will close for the summer and Landers said it's time to register for fall activities. There will be an open house at the end of August.

“We’re going to have an open house on Aug. 29," she said. "All the sports organizations have a free table so they do registrations or demonstrate the sport. It’s open to everybody in Timmins even if you’re not an applicant and you can come and see what’s available."

Landers said the organization prides itself on its transparency and said 95 cents of every dollar donated is used to help a child to get moving.