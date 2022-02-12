Sports to resume Monday for WRDSB schools

Starting Monday, extracurricular activates will resume at secondary schools included under the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

The Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) announced the reopening in a press release on Friday.

"We are very excited that our secondary athletes and teams will be able to get back to sports next week," WCSSAA said in a press release.

The WCSSAA winter season has been paused since Dec. 13, under the direction of Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The association confirmed the cancellation of all WCSSAA playoffs for the winter season, in order to extend the season to March 11 and maximize student participation at all schools.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Students are required to confirm they've received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, plus the 14-day waiting period, or confirm negative rapid antigen test results once per week.

Enhanced COVID-19 screening will remain in place, and students and staff are required to wear a mask while on school property.

The temporary removal of masks is allowed for active participation in activates.

INDOOR SPECTATORS

Entry onto WRDSB school property will only be given to essential visitors, including:

Registered nurses

Physical therapists

Occupational therapists

Settlement workers

Non-essential spectators such as family, media or community members will not be permitted inside indoor sporting events, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The WCSSAA said it expects to begin the spring sports season after March Break.

More information can be found on the WCSSAA website.