Spot check near Burk's Falls uncovers 525 illegal pot plants

A spot check Friday near Burk's Falls uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants.

The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting impaired driving checks on Main Street in Kearney around 7:30 p.m. when police stopped a vehicle reeking of marijuana

"Further investigation led officers to seize 525 marijuana plants," the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Two people from Markham, ages 27 and 34, have both been charged with possessing more than the legal limit (four) of cannabis plants, and possessing pot with an intent to sell illegal cannabis.

The 34-year-old is also charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime. Both accused were released from custody with a court date of May 13 in Sundridge.