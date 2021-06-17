Spouse abandons partner in the wilderness in Elliot Lake during ATV ride, now charged with assault

A dispute between a couple in Elliot Lake this week during an ATV ride led one partner to abandon the other in a remote area, Ontario Provincial Police said.

And police said after the abandoned spouse walked all the way back to town, they were assaulted by their partner.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a domestic disturbance at a residence on McFarlane Road in Elliot Lake.

"Investigation determined that a couple went for an ATV ride in a wooded area outside of town," police said in a news release.

"An argument ensued and the victim was left on their own in the remote area. That person walked back to town and attended a residence on McFarlane Road to retrieve belongings. The disturbance continued between the couple and escalated to a physical altercation."

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier said in an email the victim walked back to the city limits, and took a cab back to the McFarland Road residence, where the assault occured.

As a result, a 42-year-old from Elliot Lake is charged with spousal assault and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Aug. 3.

None of the allegations against the accused have been tried in court.