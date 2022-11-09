Sprawling Alberta ranch, including the set of Unforgiven, on sale for $25.5M

If you've ever wanted to mosey down the streets of your own Wild West town, the possibility is just a short hop – and about $25 million – away.

The 480-acre property, known as the Ranch at Fish Creek, is listed by Engel & Völkers for $25,500,000.

It includes a massive lodge, several guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena and a lake, complete with a boathouse.

But what makes the home truly special is its place in movie history with the 1992 film Unforgiven starring Clint Eastwood.

"The movie was filmed in the region directly next to the ranch. Clint Eastwood stayed on the ranch during filming and his co-stars Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Richard Harris also spent a lot of time here," said Chris Burns, listing advisor with Engel & Völkers, in a release.

Burns adds the current owners of the property even bought up the buildings that comprised "Big Whiskey" – the fictional town featured in the film – and relocated them all to the ranch.

"The property is sensational and a real slice of the Wild West right in the heart of Canada," Burns added.

The entrance to the property leads past an old fort to the main home – a massive lodge, which boasts five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces and "a grand dining room."

Beyond that, the road continues through the heart of the ranch, arriving in the middle of "Big Whiskey."

"The Wild West town consists of a sheriff's office with two jail cells and an antique armoury cabinet, a saloon with a full-service bar and gambling hall, a blacksmith shop, livery and stables with three indoor stalls, a bank and a carpentry shop," a statement reads.

It also includes a "fully-stocked mercantile" and church, complete with antique pews and a bell tower.

"Inspired by the towns featured in popular Western films, the ranch's owners built it out of a sheer sense of fun," said Burns, adding that all of the structures aren't simply movie sets but are actually habitable buildings.

"There is nothing quite like it on a private ranch."

Beyond the town lies an 11-acre lake and "expansive equestrian facilities" that include a five-stall stable, riding hall, viewing lounge and veterinarian office.

"It is the ultimate retreat and adventure resort for hosting family and friends, and for those seeking a life at one with beautiful nature and imbued with sophistication and the rugged soul of the Old West," Burns said.

Full details of the home can be found online.