Spray pads open up across London, Ont.

Spray pads are opening up in London, Ont. just in time for the warm weather.

Eight of them opened Friday in Riverbend Park, Oakridge Optimist Park, Ed Blake Park, Bonaventure Meadows Park, Rowntree Park, Queens Park & Ivey Park.

Spray pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. These amenities are free, interactive play areas that have sensors users push to activate water features.

The remaining spray pads will open May 19, 2023.

More information can be found on the City of London’s website.