Spray pads opening over long weekend in Regina

Families hoping to get out and enjoy the sunshine this May long weekend can enjoy Regina spray pads, off-leash dog parks, and outdoor parks.

Most of the city’s outdoor spray pads will open on Saturday, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Regina has eight seasonal off-leash dog parks at outdoor boarded rinks, which will also operate from May until September.

Tennis and pickleball courts can be booked in advance or used on a first-come first-serve basis, and basketball courts are first-come first-serve only, the release said.

Outdoor pools are set to open in June, as well as the new Wascana Park spray pad.