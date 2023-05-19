Here is when Winnipeg's spray pads will open

While celebrating the long weekend, Winnipeggers will be able to cool down as the city is planning on opening up spray pads.

Friday, the city announced its plan for when spray pads and pools will open. The spray pads will be the first to open, starting on Saturday.

They will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. everyday until Sept. 4.

It will be a couple more weeks before outdoor pools open in Winnipeg. Heated outdoor pools will open on June 16, while unheated pools will open on June 30. Once open, they will operate seven days a week, depending on the weather.

Lastly, wading pools will open on July 1 on a staggered basis the city said. Operating hours will vary.