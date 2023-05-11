Spray parks begin to open as hot weather returns

A quarter of Edmonton's spray parks will be open by the end of Friday, the city said.

Edmonton is expediting 25 per cent of its 73 spray parks before it gets hot this weekend.

The majority will open before the May long weekend, the city added.

"We have seen some above-normal temperatures over the last few weeks and we know everyone is excited about getting outside to cool off and enjoying a local spray park," said Caitlin Zerebeski, director of infrastructure maintenance.

"Our teams, across the City, have been working hard on preparing these parks for the season and we’ve been able to start opening various locations ahead of schedule and will continue working hard over the coming week to have most of them open."

A full list of city spray parks is online.