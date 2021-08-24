Spread of COVID-19 in Surrey schools was 'limited,' according to data review

More than nine in 10 COVID-19 cases associated with Surrey schools originated at home or in the community, and not in schools, according to a new study from Fraser Health.

The study by Fraser Health, which reviewed transmission data from January to June of 2021 found that transmission in the city’s schools was “limited.”

“The review found that, overall, 90 per cent of school-associated COVID-19 cases in Surrey originated in households or the community, not in schools,” reads a news statement from Fraser health.

