Spread of Delta variant increasing in Waterloo Region: Dr. Wang

The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is increasing in Waterloo Region, the area's top doctor said Friday.

"We need to assume that we could come into contact with COVID-19 at any time," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's COVID-19 briefing.

According to Dr. Wang, daily case rates have recently doubled. The region's weekly rate now sits at 31 cases per 100,000 people.

"As normally follows a rise in cases, we are starting to see more outbreaks in various settings," Dr. Wang said.

She said officials will continue to monitor local hospitalizations, adding there will likely be an increase in hospital and ICU admissions as case counts increase.

Modelling released by Ontario's science table on Friday morning said the province's ICU occupancy could reach 200 by early 2022. According to the science table, all but eight of Ontario's 34 public health units saw cases surge between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.

Dr. Wang continued to encourage residents to follow public health measures to limit spread of the disease.

"While vaccination is our strongest layer, we need to continue to employ multiple layers of protection," Dr. Wang said.

She continued to advise wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing when gathering with people outside of a household.

Dr. Wang said spread of the disease continues to be mostly from close contact, adding that unvaccinated residents remain at the highest risk from the disease.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The region's COVID-19 vaccine clinics have ramped up hours and appointments to help administer third vaccine doses, along with preparing to vaccinate five- to 11-year-olds once approved.

The region's vaccine lead said vaccine partners have administered 11,683 third doses so far.

A total of 7,139 second doses are needed in order for 90 per cent of the eligible 12+ population to be fully vaccinated.

Currently, appointments are needed for second and third dose appointments. First doses are available for walk-ins.

"As more people become eligible and children's doses potentially get approved, we expect the clinics to get busier and it may become more challenging to get an appointment," said Vickie Murray, the region's vaccine lead.

Appointments are opened two weeks in advance.

Murray said they are prepared for when vaccines are approved for younger children, adding doses will be available at regional clinics, primary care offices and pharmacies.

RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS IN SCHOOLS

Public health will offer rapid antigen tests for schools in high-risk situations, Dr. Wang said Friday.

The testing will be available for unvaccinated students who are asymptomatic and aren't considered high-risk contacts.

Dr. Wang said the tests will be used when health officials are concerned about COVID-19 spread within a school, or to help reopen a school that needed to be closed due to COVID-19.

The testing will be voluntary, according to Dr. Wang.

ENFORCEMENT

There were 10 new enforcement actions reported in Friday's update.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said Pick and Shovel Restaurant was ticketed $880 for failing to comply with Step 3 requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act.

City of Waterloo bylaw officers handed out eight tickets for gatherings at private residences, each one worth $880.

Finally, Grant River Transit security issued a $240 ticket to someone failing to comply with the face covering bylaw.

With files from CTV Toronto