Spreading a little love and kindness to seniors this Valentine's Day

More than 3,000 handmade Valentine's Day cards were delivered to retirement and long-term care homes across Barrie.

"A lot of our residents have lost their special valentine, so we wanted to give them an upbeat day and something to celebrate," said Ilona McIlhone, retirement living consultant with Whispering Pines.

The cards were a labour of love created from glitter and glue by elementary and high school students across Simcoe County.

"It takes time for the children to do these things and it's very much appreciated," said Patricia Campbell, a resident at Whispering Pines.

The initiative is part of a partnership between Barrie Police and other community organizations, including the North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services Program, MacLaren Art Centre and Catholic Family Services of Simcoe County.

"The best part for me is seeing the smiles on the senior's faces and giving them a bit of lift when necessary," said Barrie police Const. Julie Reynolds.

There were messages from far and wide delivered through the #ShowTheLove campaign.

"We started the Show the Love campaign last year recognizing how many of our older adults in long-term care homes and retirement homes have been affected in a negative way by COVID," said Sandra Easson-Bruno, director of North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services Program.

The residents at the seniors' homes say the display of a little love and kindness goes a long way.

"It's pretty nice they even rhymed when they wrote it, 'Roses are red, violets are blue, this card is just for you," said Whispering Pines resident John Bird. "It's very thoughtful of them."