Spring and summer leisure guide now available
Winnipeggers will soon be able to register for spring and summer activities as the leisure guide has been released.
Registration will open up for activities in two weeks, with the exception of summer swimming lessons.
"Whether you are looking to try something new, get creative, or commit to a healthy routine, the Spring/Summer 2023 Leisure Guide offers a wide variety of recreation and leisure programming for you and your family," the city said in a news release.
There are multiple ways people can register – online, calling 311 or in person at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface and at any city indoor pool.
If residents plan to register online, the city is advising people to check that they can access their account before the day of registration.
If there are problems with the account, they are told to use 311 to register.
The entire leisure guide can be found online.
Registration opens on March 21 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents and on March 23 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.
-
Snow storm awaits March breakersA snow storm is brewing as people get ready for their March Break retreat.
-
Saanich police searching for suspect in $14K fraud investigationSaanich police are looking to identify a man who's a suspect in a fraud investigation.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Ottawa: Saint John policeA man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who previously served time for child pornography has been arrested in Ottawa.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital being investigated as critical incidentAn initial investigation into the death of a patient waiting for care at a Winnipeg hospital found it met the criteria to be deemed a critical incident, and a comprehensive review is now ongoing.
-
Hurricanes fall 2-1 to Rebels in Red DeerThe Hurricanes wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Rebels Wednesday at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.
-
'Best day to start is today': Alberta bill sets out budget restraint, more savingsAlberta has introduced legislation that would require it to keep a tight rein on spending, save for a rainy day and continue to pay down debt. Finance Minister Travis Toews introduced Bill 10 Thursday, which would mandate balanced budgets, limit expense increases and set policies for surplus cash, among other things.
-
Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flamesEmergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
-
'We are fully committed': Preeceville Group Home to remain open following discussions with ministryA group home in Preeceville, Sask. that was set to close at the end of March, won’t be closing its doors after all.
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspects after delivery driver allegedly robbedThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating an alleged armed robbery in the 400 block of Avenue P South.