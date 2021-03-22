The start of spring marks a time of sunnier days, more time outdoors and, for many, an annual mass clean-up.

Spring cleaners may be content with a thorough scrubbing of their home, but for some, it can be a time to start fresh, getting rid of what is no longer needed.

It can also be a time for improper disposal of those items. Metro Vancouver municipalities say there were more than 47,000 incidents of illegal dumping in 2020, up eight per cent from the year before.

Dealing with illegal dumping costs about $5.8 million a year in Metro Van.

Regional officials issued a reminder Monday there are better ways of getting rid of unwanted items.

Some local governments host annual garage sales, and others offer free collection options.

Residents of Burnaby can arrange the pickup of one large item or appliance for free with the city. In Coquitlam and Langley, up to four large items can be collected each year.

In Richmond and Surrey, it's six.

Delta often does a spring clean-up program, but this year, will be running a large item pick-up option instead. Those items can include mattresses, sofas and washing machines, among others.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows city staff will pick up any large recyclable items, including mattresses, fridges, stoves and hot water tanks, but there's a fee of about $40.

In Port Moody, the service is offered without limits but it's also a pay-per-use system.

In North Vancouver and the City of Vancouver, residents who spot something that's been illegally dumped can take a photo then submit a report through an app to have the item picked up.

And the problem isn't just with old mattresses and broken appliances. The pandemic has led to a rise in the littering of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

PPE should be put in a bag, then in a garbage can or dumpster. If the wearer was sick or caring for someone sick, it should be double bagged to keep people safe.

Read more information, including how to donate or recycle old clothes, on Metro Vancouver's Waste in its Place webpage.