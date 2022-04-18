Spring construction project closes Trans-Canada Highway in Kicking Horse Canyon

Drivers planning to head west into B.C. will need to take a longer route as construction is scheduled to close Highway 1 near Golden.

According to 511 Alberta, the fourth phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will begin at noon on April 19, with work continuing for approximately a month.

As a result, the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to all traffic between Golden Donald Upper Road and Yoho Bridge, which is located four kilometres east of Golden.

Drivers can take Highway 93S and then Highway 95 to bypass the construction zone, but the extra distance will add approximately an hour and a half to the journey.

BC Transportation says on its website that this is the final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, which is meant to "improve safety."

"The traffic management strategy is designed to minimize and mitigate traffic disruptions while allowing the work to proceed safely and on schedule," officials wrote.

The construction will result in a wider and realigned highway through the previous two-lane canyon section that authorities said was "severely constrained."

The highway is expected to reopen at noon on May 20, but periodic closures will be scheduled through the area until the work is completed near the end of summer.