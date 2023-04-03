Spring COVID-19 booster vaccine available in New Brunswick for those at risk
New Brunswick residents at risk of severe illnesses can now get a spring COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
Public Health says beginning today, the mRNA bivalent vaccine is available to at-risk groups if at least five months have passed since a patient's last COVID-19 vaccination or infection.
At-risk people include residents 65 and older, adults who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and people living in long-term care facilities.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says residents should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination because of the continued circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Health officials say people who received a booster dose last fall don't require another dose at this time.
Booster doses are available across the province at community pharmacies, and vaccination appointments can be made through the government's online scheduling system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
