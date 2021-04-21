Spring flurries in Ottawa, heavier snow expected along the Seaway

The calendar may say it's spring but snow is expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday and how much you get depends on where you live.

Environment Canada is forecasting about 2 cm for Ottawa and between 5 to 10 cm for areas including Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall where a winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

The snow is expected to be heaviest Wednesday morning into early afternoon.

The daytime high is 0 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 6 C.



Double digit temperatures return on Friday with a high of 15 C and plenty of sunshine.