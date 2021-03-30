Spring Food Give will ensure 100 struggling families in Sudbury will have a good Easter

With Easter just around the corner Our Children, Our Future in Sudbury is helping families in need.

The non-profit organization is busy packing groceries as part of its Spring Food Give, more important than ever in a year when many people are hurting because of the impact of COVID-19.

"There is an absolute need for it with the pandemic, times are just getting tougher for a whole lot of families," said Lynne Ethier, the manager of fundraising and community services with Our Children, Our Future.

"We are so proud to be able to do this for 100 families (who) are going to benefit -- 100 families with children in need."

The Sudbury Food Bank provided the vouchers to purchase 10,000 pounds of food and Cambrian Ford donated a cube van to pick up it up. The value of each bag is more than $125.

Many are suffering

"We have so many families in our district suffering and struggling, with lack of jobs and food security issue, and our job is to provide food security to the community," said Susan Nicholson the executive director of Our Children, Our Future.

This is the 10th time since the pandemic began the non-profit organization has held a food give.

"Our Children, Our Future always focuses on fresh fruits and vegetables for families," Ethier said. "We believe that nutrition is important and fresh produce is one of the biggest bags that we are going to overflow this time."

Our Children, Our Future has been helping Sudbury and the surrounding area families since 1998.

"We have child care services. We also offer family resource programs within the community that helps families that are currently at risk and are struggling," said Nicholson.

In keeping with COVID precautions, the food bags -- including some treats -- will be delivered curbside to help the families -- including 250 children -- have a brighter Easter.