Spring Garden Road renovation continues

The Spring Garden Road renovation project is well underway in downtown Halifax.

Vehicular traffic cannot use a large portion of the street while the project continues.

The renovation includes re-surfacing the roadway, widening sidewalks and installing underground wiring.

Businesses in the area are adjusting to the project - at a time when they are also trying to rebound from the economic impact of the pandemic and the crane collapse of 2019.

"It’s been difficult. All the customers come and commiserate with us, about how tore up the street is,” said business owner Kurt Bulger. “It had to be done but I think the timing was poor and it should've been put off a year.”

A Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson told CTV in an email, that the project is still on schedule and will last until November 30.

Until then, no vehicles, including buses, will be able to use an extended section of Spring Garden Road.