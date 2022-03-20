Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect

While many Canadians may be enjoying the first day of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.

“Just because you have a change of seasons, you don't necessarily have a change of the weather,” David Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel on Sunday. “We have to be patient here in Canada.”

This year, the vernal or spring equinox arrived on March 20 at exactly 11:33 a.m. EDT, marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Spring equinox occurs when the sun crosses the equator line going north, resulting in longer and warmer days for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.

Phillips, based in Barrie, Ont., pointed to some of the warmer weather experienced in several parts of the country already. However, forecasts for a number of regions including the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Fredericton continue to call for snow.

“We know the spring season is here but…we don't go from slush to sweat,” said Phillips. “We've got to get rid of the look and the feel of winter before we can expect spring to arrive.”

This involves allowing the ground to thaw and remaining snow to melt away, he said. Temperatures next month will likely fall on the chillier side, prompting a slow start to the spring season, and April showers might lead to more flooding than flowers, Phillips said.

“We always have to worry about the flood season [and] the mud season at this time of the year,” said Phillips.

Ultimately, Canadians should not expect to see a straightforward transition to warmer weather, he said. Instead, they should be prepared for the odd day of chilly conditions before the heat really starts to take hold in May.

“It is this time where we can't figure out what to wear to be comfortable, because the weather is very fitful and very fickle,” said Phillips. “If we put up with that as the weeks go along, we will be more into that spring garb.”