Spring heat wave pushes through the region

The sunshine and warm temperatures continue through the region.

The expected high of 27 C for Wednesday isn’t even the warmest it’s expected to get this week with a high of 29 C forecast for Thursday.

The average high for this time of year is 13 C and the average low is around 3 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low 14.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.