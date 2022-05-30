Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex gets blast of summer to start week

It’s not quite summer yet, but it will feel like it in Windsor-Essex this week as temperatures soar.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to the hot and humid air to start the week.

It is expected to be sunny on Monday, with wind to the south gusting to 50km/hr early in the morning and a high of 32C. It will feel more like 38C with the humidex.

Monday will be clear with wind becoming light after midnight and a low 21C.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has also issued a heat warning for the next two days.

Officials say heat-related illnesses are preventable and happen when temperatures are high for a number of days.

Tips residents can do to prevent heat-related illness includes:

Drink plenty of water

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Take a cool bath or shower

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

Protect your skin with broad spectrum, water resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)

Protect your eyes with sunglasses or prescription eyeglasses with UV-protective lenses

Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance

Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall). Call 211 for available options. (NOTICE: Access to facilities listed here may be unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

For a list of community centres, public libraries, pools, and splash pads to stay cool, call 2-1-1 (alternate 519-258-0247) to confirm if these facilities are open. However, access to facilities listed may be unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Here’s the forecast for the next several days: