Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex getting dose of above-average temperatures
The heat has arrived in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada is calling for above-average temperatures for the next several days.
On Tuesday it will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 27 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 30 C.
On Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 17 C.
Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week and weekend:
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34 C.
- Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.
- Friday..sunny. High 31 C.
- Friday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.
- Saturday..cloudy. High 27 C.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.
- Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
The normal high for this time of year is 21 C while the normal low is 10 C.