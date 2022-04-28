Spring-like highs reappear as sizzling summer is predicted
The frigidly cool daytime highs Mother Nature supplied the past few days across Simcoe County are on the way out, with more spring-like weather on tap to round out the month of April.
Residents woke up to a crisp -3C Thursday morning, with some having to defrost the car windows before heading out.
Thursday's daytime highs will reach 7C under sunny skies before overnight lows drop to -4C.
However, the weather starts to warm up as we head into the weekend, with highs reaching 12C Friday and 16C Saturday, and nothing but sunshine.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, but temperatures will remain in the teens, reaching 15C.
There is a possibility of showers for the start of next week. Environment Canada predicts a 60 per cent chance for Monday throughout the day and overnight.
SIZZLING SUMMER AHEAD
Meanwhile, the U.S.-based Farmers' Almanac predicts a "seasonably warm" summer across central Ontario, with highs of 30 to 35C.
The almanac reports sizzling temperatures from mid to late July before a "wave of unseasonably cool air" pushes through in September.
It forecasts predominately wet weather by mid-August.
The Farmers' Almanac is a publication that has been using the same formula for over 200 years to predict annual weather patterns.
Its website states readers find it has an 85 per cent accuracy rate.