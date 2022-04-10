Spring market brings over 60 local businesses together
Shoppers lined out the door and around the block Sunday to browse through dozens of local vendors at the Made in YEG Market.
New to the local market scene, Made in YEG’s spring market marks its second official event in Edmonton.
"For our February market, our vendors were a little more hesitant," said Ameena Kadri, founder of Made in YEG Market. "However, for this market in the spring with no restrictions, the vendors are ready to get back out there, and they’re ready to meet new people, meet new clients and serve their products and services.”
"We have food, clothing, art, jewelry, stationery, you name it, we have it," Kadri added. "We have a lineup out the door this time, so that’s always a good sign."
Made in YEG Market hopes to hold some family-friendly events throughout the summer, including a possible food fair and a market in the fall.
-
Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildingsCity staff are recommending the city expand the organic waste recycling program to all multi-unit residential properties, in a bid to increase waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Waste Facility Landfill.
-
-
Fire crews douse fire at abandoned downtown buildingFirefighters responded to a fire downtown Sunday evening at an abandoned building.
-
Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over SenatorsNikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
-
Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? The province's annual reminder to be preparedTsunami preparedness week is underway in B.C., and the province says one of the most crucial things to know in advance is the difference between a watch, an advisory, and a warning.
-
'Russians go home': Edmonton rally stages flash Ukraine death mobAs the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, Edmontonians took to Whyte Avenue to continue standing in solidarity with the war-torn country.
-
-
‘There’s nothing like it’: Beloved Vancouver brunch spot closes after 25 yearsA beloved East Vancouver brunch spot is closing after 25 years, and locals lined up for one last time this weekend.
-
'I thought I just wasn't capable': Edmontonian helps keep homes clean for those with disabilitiesKeeping up with chores around the house can be a challenge, but for people living with disabilities or mental illness, it can be nearly impossible.