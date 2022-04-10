Spring market brings over 60 local businesses together

Shoppers lined out the door and around the block Sunday to browse through dozens of local vendors at the Made in YEG Market.

New to the local market scene, Made in YEG’s spring market marks its second official event in Edmonton.

"For our February market, our vendors were a little more hesitant," said Ameena Kadri, founder of Made in YEG Market. "However, for this market in the spring with no restrictions, the vendors are ready to get back out there, and they’re ready to meet new people, meet new clients and serve their products and services.”

"We have food, clothing, art, jewelry, stationery, you name it, we have it," Kadri added. "We have a lineup out the door this time, so that’s always a good sign."

Made in YEG Market hopes to hold some family-friendly events throughout the summer, including a possible food fair and a market in the fall.