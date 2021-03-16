Parks Canada is keeping a close watch on the Icefields Parkway and Maligne Lake Road in Jasper National Park to monitor avalanche activity.

Due to warming temperatures and spring like conditions, Parks Canada has already reported snow releases onto the roadway.

In a release on Tuesday, Parks Canada says it will close the Icefields Parkway as early as noon on Tuesday through to Thursday night.

The highway will be closed from Athabasca Falls to the Saskatchewan River Crossing to allow for extensive avalanche control work.

According to the release, the day-use area at Athabasca Falls will remain accessible but travel during the early morning or late evening is recommended during the spring melt.

Monitor 511 Alberta before heading out.