Welcome to spring!

Spring officially arrived at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and it is making a grand debut.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes plenty of sunshine and a high of 11 C on Saturday, more than seven degrees above normal. The sky should stay clear through the day and into the evening hours. Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to a seasonal low of minus 7 C, with some fog patches.

Any fog that develops early Sunday morning should burn off after sunrise (at around 7:05). Sunny Sunday's forecast high is even warmer than Saturday's at 15 C.

Warm weather continues into Monday with another forecast high of 15 C.

On Tuesday, expect a few clouds to move in, but the early spring heatwave continues with a high of 15 C.

Showers are in the forecast for midweek.