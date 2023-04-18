Spring showers and cold temperatures continue through London region

The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in the London region before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, expect overcast skies into Tuesday morning with light snow fall.

“We’re not expecting any accumulation in London but north of the city we could expect a couple centimetres towards Huron and Perth counties....Moving through the afternoon, still some scattered flurries around — so don’t be surprised if you see some flakes of snow,” she said.

The average high for this time of year is 13 C with a low of 3 C.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light this evening. Low - 1 C. Wind chill - 7 overnight.

Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. High 11 C. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 13 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.