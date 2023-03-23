Spring showers in Windsor-Essex on Thursday
Periods of rain or drizzle are expected in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
There is also the risk of thunderstorms this morning with the temperature climbing to 10 C.
The average temperature for this time of year is 8 C.
Thursday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 1.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4. UV index 7 or high.
Saturday: Showers. High 10.
Sunday: Sunny. High 9.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
