Spring snow extends season for some Maritime ski hills: 'The snow is still really good'

Hitting the slopes isn't something you might normally associate with Easter Weekend, but Ski Cape Smokey in Ingonish, N.S., has decided to stay open until then.

"The conditions are perfect,” said Martin Kejval, the ski hill’s general manager. “The whole of March has been absolutely fabulous.”

Mild weather and a lack of snow in December and January weren't what operators had in mind when they put millions of dollars into the winter destination a few years ago. But, the area recently got more than a meter of snow in a week.

Cape Smokey also invested in new snow-making technology.

"Our goal is that we are able to, in the next year, or years, to guarantee rain or shine — no matter if it's a mild winter or not a mild winter — great skiing conditions from the get-go,” said Kejval.

After not being able to open until the end of January — the latest in its history — Ski Ben Eoin also extended its season, into this weekend.

"Just when we thought it was coming to an end, Mother Nature threw another one at us,” said Darcy MacDonald, business operations manager. "Now, with this extra weather we have, and the extra weekend and the extra week. We're going to be ahead of last year's days operating."

Prince Edward Island's only alpine ski hill didn't have a late start. Between that and the Canada Games, it's been a season to remember, and one that’s not over yet.

"Honestly, I don't have an end date. The snow is still really good,” said Erin Curley of the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale. "It was a great year. It was busy. There was a lot of interest. We're really happy to see people still coming out."

Back at Cape Smokey, they're encouraging people who normally come to the Cabot Trail other times of year to take in the views from the top of the mountain on the April long weekend.

Smokey management is considering staying open the weekend after Easter too, if the snow sticks around.