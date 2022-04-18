Spring snowstorm to hit Simcoe County and surrounding areas
Don't pack away the snow shovel just yet.
A winter weather travel advisory is in place for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties Monday.
In Simcoe County, Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus should expect snow early Monday evening through to Tuesday morning.
For Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties, the weather agency says the heaviest snow will fall early morning into the afternoon, impacting road conditions.
The weather agency says motorists should anticipate reduced visibility during this time.
It noted that freezing temperatures early in the day might limit snowfall accumulations on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks.
Four to eight centimetres of snow is expected to fall.
A little rain/snow on the roof later as clouds roll in w/high of 8. Snow amounts to 5cm tonight low one degree. Tues. has cloud w/40% snow/rain high 4. Wednesday mostly sunny skies give way to showers in evening high 8. #ctv #ONwx #bounce #purecountry #April2022 #bird #birdhouse pic.twitter.com/rhWCfYZ3kk— K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) April 18, 2022
-
B.C. parents fight to have spelling of son's Indigenous name recognized by provinceA Campbell River, B.C., woman is elated over the birth of her third child, but she's having her joy tainted somewhat as she struggles to register her son's name with the province.
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.